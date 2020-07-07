New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne wins primary

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 10th District, leaving him well placed to earn a 6th term in November.

Payne won with 90 percent of the vote, with 31 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. He defeated two educators — John Flora, a teacher, and Eugene Mazo, a professor at Rutgers Law School and an election law expert.

First elected in 2012 to replace his father Donald Payne Sr. (D) who died from colon cancer, Payne will face Jennifer Zinone, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

The incumbent won the 2018 election by a landslide, beating the Republican candidate by 78 points.

The New Jersey primaries, originally scheduled for June 2, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like other states, it has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots that are likely to delay some of the results.