New Jersey Rep. Albio Sires wins Democratic primary

Rep. Albio Sires Albio B. SiresNY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Lawmakers raise concerns over Russia's growing influence in Venezuela Lawmakers request watchdog probe of Trump admin's ending of temporary protected status MORE (D) won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 8th District on Tuesday, staving off progressive challenger Hector Oseguera.

Sires, currently in his eight term, won with 76 percent of the vote, with 24 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

He beat Oseguera, a progressive who works as an anti-money laundering attorney.

Sires will face attorney Jason Mushnick, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, in November. Sires won his race in 2018 by nearly 60 points.

The New Jersey primaries were originally scheduled for June 2, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like other states, it has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots that are likely to delay some of the results.