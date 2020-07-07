New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman wins Democratic primary

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Bonnie Watson ColemanExclusive investigation on the coronavirus pandemic: Where was Congress? House members race to prepare for first-ever remote votes Trump orders agencies to cut regulations that 'inhibit economic recovery' MORE (D) won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 12th District as she looks to return to Congress for a fourth term.

Coleman won with 90 percent of the vote, with 35 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. She prevailed over newspaper publisher Lisa McCormick, who was part of a wave of progressive candidates challenging incumbents in New Jersey this primary cycle.

Coleman will face Republican Mark Razzoli, a local Councilman and a retired detective of the Jersey City Police Department, in November as she runs for a fourth term. The Cook Political Report rates the race “solid Democratic.”

The New Jersey primaries, originally scheduled for June 2, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like other states, it has seen a surge in mailed-in ballots that are likely to delay some of the results.