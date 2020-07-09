New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell wins Democratic primary

Rep. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries The Hill's Campaign Report: Primary Day in New Jersey What to watch in New Jersey's primaries on Tuesday MORE won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 9th District, prevailing over a couple of progressive challengers.

Pascrell won with 81 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press on Thursday, which called the race with 39 percent of precincts reporting. The primary took place on Tuesday, but a surge in mailed-in ballots delayed the outcome of the contest.

Pascrell easily defeated Zinovia Spezakis, the director of Ecolectro, Inc., a clean tech company, and Alp Basaran, founder of a strategic capital advising firm.

Pascrell won his 2018 general election by 40 points.

The New Jersey primaries, originally scheduled for June 2, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.