Joe Biden wins New Jersey primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump renews culture war, putting GOP on edge Atlanta mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19 Trump downplaying sparks new criticism of COVID-19 response MORE won New Jersey's Democratic primary as he continues to march to his formal nomination at the party's convention in August.

Biden won with 88.5 percent of the vote, far ahead of second-placed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMilitary madness in the age of COVID-19 Will Twitter make @RealDonaldTrump a one-term president? Judd Gregg: The coming Biden coup MORE (I-Vt.), who received 11.5 percent of the vote with 2 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Biden has already mathematically clinched the Democratic nomination, so the New Jersey win is largely symbolic.

All other Democratic candidates have dropped out of the race, but Sanders and others hope to influence party positions and increase voter turnout for progressive candidates.

Sanders endorsed Biden after dropping out in April.

The New Jersey primaries were originally scheduled for June 2, but were postponed due to the pandemic.

New Jersey will award 126 pledged delegates.