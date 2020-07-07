Democrats fight it out to challenge top target Van Drew



Harrison, a political science professor at Montclair State University, decided to challenge Van Drew last December, just three days after the congressman announced he was switching his party affiliation.



She was encouraged to run for her first political race after penning an op-ed in The Star-Ledger in November criticizing Van Drew's decision to oppose impeaching Trump and she then courted the support of elected officials.

“She’s been a professor her whole life, she’s been a political commentator her whole life, so she did pretty much the right thing,” another Democratic strategist said.



Kennedy announced her bid for the seat shortly after Harrison in January, calling Trump and Van Drew “symptoms of a bigger sickness infecting our country and our politics” in a campaign video.