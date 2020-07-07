Republican National Convention attendees to be tested every day for coronavirus

People attending the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla., where President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Anderson Cooper: Trump's Bubba Wallace tweet was 'racist, just plain and simple' Beats by Dre announces deal with Bubba Wallace, defends him after Trump remarks Overnight Defense: DOD reportedly eyeing Confederate flag ban | House military spending bill blocks wall funding MORE is set to accept the GOP nomination later this summer, will be tested daily for the coronavirus.

Erin Isaac, the spokesperson for the host committee of the portion of the convention that will take place in Jacksonville, confirmed Monday that "everyone attending the convention within the perimeter will be tested and temperature checked each day,” CNN reported.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielTrump to hold in-person fundraiser with wealthy donors in Florida Biden campaign raised M more than Trump in the month of June RNC, Trump campaign raised 1M in June MORE previously told Fox News that “everybody” will be tested and that attendees will have their temperature checked, in addition to other health precautions.

RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens told CNN that the party "is committed to holding a safe convention that fully complies with local health regulations in place at the time."

"We are planning to offer health precautions including but not limited to temperature checks, available PPE [personal protective equipment], aggressive sanitizing protocols, and available COVID-19 testing,” Ahrens said.

Trump is set to give his acceptance speech for the party nomination in Jacksonville on Aug. 27, the last day of the convention. The event will be split between Jacksonville and Charlotte, N.C., where the party’s official business will still take place. Most of the convention’s festivities are set to be relocated to Jacksonville.

The event moved from North Carolina following a break with Gov. Roy Cooper (D) over whether the gathering could occur without social distancing precautions.

Florida has seen an uptick in reported coronavirus cases in recent weeks, reporting 11,458 COVID-19 cases on Saturday in a new single-day record.

The Hill has reached out to the Republican National Convention for comment.