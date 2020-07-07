Chamber of Commerce endorses Cornyn for reelection

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its support for Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenators push foreign media to disclose if they are registered as foreign agents GOP senators debate replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday New legislation required to secure US semiconductor leadership MORE's (R-Texas) reelection on Tuesday as it steps up its efforts to help Republicans hold the Senate in November.

MJ Hegar, an Afghan war veteran, and state Sen. Royce West are both vying for the Democratic nomination for a chance to unseat Cornyn, who has served three terms, in the fall.

“As our country faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Senator John Cornyn. He has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies,” Chamber CEO Thomas Donohue said in a statement.

Donohue also touted Cornyn’s focus on free enterprise and job-creating policies in the endorsement.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, has deemed Cornyn’s race “likely Republican.”

A spokesperson for Hegar brushed off the endorsement, telling The Dallas Morning News that it's "no surprise that Cornyn’s D.C. allies are rushing in. They see Cornyn’s abysmal approval ratings, know that he is in for the fight of his political career, and need to protect their investment."

"After all they can’t afford to lose a senator who has continually put their agenda ahead of the actual Texans he is supposed to represent," the spokesperson added.

The Chamber has also recently endorsed GOP incumbents Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.) and Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseRussian bounties revive Trump-GOP foreign policy divide Senators push foreign media to disclose if they are registered as foreign agents Beijing: US 'oppressing Chinese companies' after Huawei, ZTE action MORE (Neb.) as well as former Rep. Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisThe Hill's Campaign Report: Progressives feel momentum after primary night Cheney's decision not to run for Senate sparks Speaker chatter Liz Cheney decides against Senate bid in Wyoming MORE (R-Wyo.), who is running for retiring Sen. Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziTrump, GOP clash over new round of checks Democrats detail their .5T green infrastructure plan Trump's push for major infrastructure bill faces GOP opposition MORE’s (R-Wyo.) seat, and former Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, who is running for retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderGianforte halts in-person campaigning after wife, running mate attend event with Guilfoyle Reopening schools seen as vital step in pandemic recovery OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Watchdog accuses Commerce of holding up 'Sharpiegate' report | Climate change erases millennia of cooling: study | Senate nixes proposal limiting Energy Department's control on nuclear agency budget MORE’s (R-Tenn.) seat.