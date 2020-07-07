The Hill's Campaign Report: Primary Day in New Jersey

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We’re Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here’s what we’re watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

New Jersey voters are taking part in the state’s primary elections, which include a number of contentious races.

In the Garden State’s 2nd District, Democrats Amy Kennedy and Brigid Callahan Harrison are battling it out for the chance to compete against Democrat-turned-Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewDemocrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill Trump campaign launches new fundraising program with House Republicans NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE.

Harrison, a political science professor and pundit, announced she was running for office last year after she wrote an op-ed criticizing Van Drew for his decision to oppose impeachment efforts against President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Anderson Cooper: Trump's Bubba Wallace tweet was 'racist, just plain and simple' Beats by Dre announces deal with Bubba Wallace, defends him after Trump remarks Overnight Defense: DOD reportedly eyeing Confederate flag ban | House military spending bill blocks wall funding MORE. Kennedy is a former teacher and mental health advocate and the wife of former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D).

There hasn’t been much polling in the race, but the campaign has divided New Jersey’s political scene. Harrison has endorsements from New Jersey's Democratic Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenators push foreign media to disclose if they are registered as foreign agents Joe Biden must release the results of his cognitive tests — voters need to know GOP senators debate replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday MORE and Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezSenate Dems request briefing on Russian bounty wire transfers Democratic senator proposes sanctions against Putin over bounties GOP lawmakers voice support for Israeli plan to annex areas in West Bank MORE, along with Jersey political power broker George Norcross. Kennedy, on the other hand, has the support of Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerHouse Democrats seek to use spending bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol House eyes votes to remove symbols of Confederates from Capitol House to vote on removing bust of Supreme Court justice who wrote Dred Scott ruling MORE (D-N.J.).

Meanwhile, in the 3rd District, the Republican battle to face off against first-term Democratic Rep. Andy Kim is heating up. Former Hill International CEO David Richter is competing against former construction union official Kate Gibbs. The race has featured a number of personal attacks between the two candidates.

Whoever wins the primary will likely face a touch race against Kim in the district, which the nonpartisan Cook Political rates as a “toss-up.” Trump won the 3rd District in 2016 by 6 points.

A number of Democratic incumbents are hoping to fend off progressive challengers on Tuesday: Reps. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerGun control group rolls out House endorsements A quiet, overlooked revolution in congressional power Bipartisan Senate group offers new help to state, local governments MORE in the 5th District, Albio Sires Albio B. SiresNY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Lawmakers raise concerns over Russia's growing influence in Venezuela Lawmakers request watchdog probe of Trump admin's ending of temporary protected status MORE in the 8th District, Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellNew Jersey lawmaker recovering from heart surgery ahead of primary Ousted Manhattan US Attorney Berman to testify before House next week Pelosi throws cold water on impeaching Barr MORE in the 9th District, Bonnie Watson Coleman Bonnie Watson ColemanExclusive investigation on the coronavirus pandemic: Where was Congress? House members race to prepare for first-ever remote votes Trump orders agencies to cut regulations that 'inhibit economic recovery' MORE in the 12th District and Frank Pallone in the 6th District.

While these incumbents will likely prevail in their races, Sires has received attention in his race against progressive Hector Oseguera. Sires, who has served in Congress for 14 years, has coasted to reelection in the past. However, his campaign has gone negative against Oseguera, raising questions about how threatened he is by the progressive.

--Julia Manchester

FROM THE TRAIL:

President Trump waded anew into racial controversy, including criticizing NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag at its events. The tweet was the latest example of how hard Trump has leaned into racial politics as his poll ratings have slid during the coronavirus crisis. Niall Stanage reports. Trump’s attacks on cultural issues has some Republicans on the defensive ahead of November, writes Morgan Chalfant and Brett Samuels.

Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderGianforte halts in-person campaigning after wife, running mate attend event with Guilfoyle Reopening schools seen as vital step in pandemic recovery OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Watchdog accuses Commerce of holding up 'Sharpiegate' report | Climate change erases millennia of cooling: study | Senate nixes proposal limiting Energy Department's control on nuclear agency budget MORE (R-Tenn.) said on Tuesday that he will not attend his party's national convention next month, becoming the second GOP senator to announce they will skip the event. Sen. Charles Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyGrassley won't attend GOP convention amid coronavirus uptick Meadows teases Trump action on immigration, China, prescription drugs Trump second-term plans remain a mystery to GOP MORE (R-Iowa) has said he will not go because of the coronavirus. Jordain Carney reports.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump renews culture war, putting GOP on edge Atlanta mayor says she has tested positive for COVID-19 Trump downplaying sparks new criticism of COVID-19 response MORE released a plan on Tuesday to ensure the U.S. doesn’t face shortages of critical products, especially medical equipment, that could be needed during a crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic. Alex Gangitano reports.

Biden’s campaign on Tuesday added two top Democratic aides to head his campaign operations in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state in November's general election. Biden will head back to Pennsylvania on Thursday. Marty Johnson reports.

PERSPECTIVES:

Tom Klingenstein: Republicans need to unite in defense of American culture.

Mark P. Jones: How George Floyd will impact the Texas Democratic Senate runoff.

CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox fended off former Gov. Jon Huntsman in the Republican primary race to succeed Gov. Gary Herbert, delivering a blow to one of the state’s most prominent political heavyweights. The Associated Press (AP) called the race for Cox on Monday, nearly a week after the June 30 primary. The Hill’s Max Greenwood and Tal Axelrod report.

MONEY WATCH:

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison’s campaign to unseat Sen. Lindsay Graham (R) in South Carolina pulled in nearly $14 million in the second quarter of the year, setting a statewide fundraising record in the process. Max reports.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

July 7:

New Jersey primaries

Delaware primaries

July 11:

Louisiana primaries

July 14:

Alabama primary runoffs

Texas primary runoffs

Maine primaries

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate