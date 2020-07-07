Amy Kennedy wins NJ primary to face GOP's Van Drew

Former teacher and mental health advocate Amy Kennedy won the Democratic primary in New Jersey on Tuesday, setting her up to go head-to-head against Democrat-turned-Republican Rep. Jefferson Van Drew in November.

Kennedy was leading with 54.7 percent of the vote after 30 percent of precincts had reported, prevailing over her closest rival, political science professor Brigid Callahan Harrison, who received 31.8 percent, according to The Associated Press.

Van Drew, previously a dentist, has emerged as a top target for Democrats after he left the party last year and opposed President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Anderson Cooper: Trump's Bubba Wallace tweet was 'racist, just plain and simple' Beats by Dre announces deal with Bubba Wallace, defends him after Trump remarks Overnight Defense: DOD reportedly eyeing Confederate flag ban | House military spending bill blocks wall funding MORE's impeachment.

The first-term lawmaker defeated Republican Seth Grossman by nearly 8 points in 2018 for an open seat vacated by the retirement of Rep. Frank LoBiondo Frank Alo LoBiondoStimulus price tag of .2T falls way short, some experts say Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Trump announces Van Drew will become a Republican in Oval Office meeting MORE (R), who had held the seat in New Jersey's 2nd District for more than two decades.

The district, which President Trump won in 2016 by under 5 points, is rated as "Lean Republican" by nonpartisan prognosticator The Cook Political Report.

In her victory speech, Kennedy went after Van Drew and President Trump.

"Seven months ago, when Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewDemocrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill Trump campaign launches new fundraising program with House Republicans NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE abandoned the people of South Jersey and pledged his undying support to Donald Trump, I knew I wanted to step up and do something," she said.

"And since he became a Republican, he has chosen time and time again to serve Donald Trump instead of serving his community," she added. "He has spent more time raising money for Trump's reelection campaign than he has doing anything for the people he was elected to represent. He has co-signed on to Trump's hateful, divisive, racist brand of politics."

Kennedy, the wife of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-R.I.), announced her bid for the seat in January, calling Trump and Van Drew “symptoms of a bigger sickness infecting our country and our politics” in a campaign video.

The race divided New Jersey's Democrats, with Kennedy endorsed by Gov. Phil Murphy and Harrison by Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenators push foreign media to disclose if they are registered as foreign agents Joe Biden must release the results of his cognitive tests — voters need to know GOP senators debate replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday MORE and Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezSenate Dems request briefing on Russian bounty wire transfers Democratic senator proposes sanctions against Putin over bounties GOP lawmakers voice support for Israeli plan to annex areas in West Bank MORE, along with political power broker George Norcross. Kennedy was also backed by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerHouse Democrats seek to use spending bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol House eyes votes to remove symbols of Confederates from Capitol House to vote on removing bust of Supreme Court justice who wrote Dred Scott ruling MORE (D-Md.).

The fundraising battle also heated up between the candidates. Harrison raised $415,000 for her campaign, contributing $160,000 of her own money to the sum. Meanwhile, Kennedy raised $1.4 million and self-funded $500,000 of it. Both candidates have received support from outside groups.

Harrison conceded the race and urged her supporters to fall in line behind Kennedy, saying they could help in the fight to unseat Van Drew.

"South Jersey stands united that Jeff Van Drew must go," she said. "And as Democrats, we now stand committed to putting the recent past behind us and unite together to beat him in November. And that, my friends, begins right now. I want to congratulate Amy and the Kennedy family for winning the Democratic Primary and becoming our nominee for the 2nd District of New Jersey."

Kennedy will likely face a heated contest against Van Drew in the conservative-leaning district. Van Drew, who has been involved in Garden State politics since the 1990s, has already brought in $2.5 million and had $1.1 million left in the bank as of June 17.

Tal Axelrod and Abigail Mihaly contributed