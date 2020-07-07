Van Drew wins GOP primary in New Jersey

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewDemocrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill Trump campaign launches new fundraising program with House Republicans NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE (R-N.J.) won the Republican primary in New Jersey’s 2nd District on Tuesday, heading to a high-profile contest in November after leaving the Democratic Party last year.

Van Drew, previously a dentist, won with 81 percent the vote, with 36 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. He prevailed over former Trump administration official Robert Patterson, who received 19 percent.

The first-term lawmaker has emerged as a top target for became a Republican and opposed President Trump Donald John TrumpCNN's Anderson Cooper: Trump's Bubba Wallace tweet was 'racist, just plain and simple' Beats by Dre announces deal with Bubba Wallace, defends him after Trump remarks Overnight Defense: DOD reportedly eyeing Confederate flag ban | House military spending bill blocks wall funding MORE's impeachment.

Van Drew is set to face former teacher Amy Kennedy, who prevailed over political professor Brigid Callahan Harrison in the Democratic primary.

Van Drew defeated Republican Seth Grossman by nearly 8 points in 2018 for an open seat vacated by the retirement of Rep. Frank LoBiondo Frank Alo LoBiondoStimulus price tag of .2T falls way short, some experts say Democratic challenger on Van Drew's party switch: 'He betrayed our community' Trump announces Van Drew will become a Republican in Oval Office meeting MORE (R-N.J.), who had held the 2nd District seat for more than two decades.

The district, which President Trump won in 2016 by under 5 points, is rated as "Lean Republican" by nonpartisan prognosticator The Cook Political Report.

The New Jersey primaries were originally scheduled for June 2, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state sent over three and a half million prepaid ballots to registered voters to reduce the number of in-person voters.