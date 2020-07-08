New Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries

Incumbent Democrats in New Jersey trounced progressive challengers across House primaries Tuesday, two weeks after liberals appeared likely to have scored key victories in still undecided races in neighboring New York.

Lawmakers in all primaries were either leading their challengers by substantial margins or outright clinched the Democratic nomination in their races Tuesday night despite a surge in mailed-in ballots that will continue to be accepted until next week.

The easy wins marked a contrast to New York, where progressive Jamaal Bowman was leading Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelOn The Trail: Trump, coronavirus fuel unprecedented voter enthusiasm NY Working Families Party director on the state's primary House postpones testimony from key Pompeo aide about IG firing MORE (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, by 25 points in an election that is still to be called. Meanwhile, Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyMedia, entertainment groups press Congress to provide pandemic risk insurance New York City will not start counting mailed primary ballots until next week The Hill's Morning Report - Republicans shift, urge people to wear masks MORE (D), chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, was running neck-and-neck with Democratic challenge Suraj Patel.

By contrast, no challenger got close in New Jersey.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenators push foreign media to disclose if they are registered as foreign agents Joe Biden must release the results of his cognitive tests — voters need to know GOP senators debate replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a federal holiday MORE (D), who dropped out of the presidential race last year, easily dispatched progressive activist Lawrence Hamm, holding a nearly 80-point lead with over 32 percent of precincts reporting.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D), the chair of the House Committee on Energy & Commerce who had earned the ire of liberals over his refusal to embrace the Green New Deal, defeated Russ Cirincione, a government attorney, and Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, an author who runs MuslimGirl.com.

Meanwhile, Rep. Albio Sires Albio B. SiresNY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Lawmakers raise concerns over Russia's growing influence in Venezuela Lawmakers request watchdog probe of Trump admin's ending of temporary protected status MORE (D), who raised eyebrows by going negative against his progressive challenger Hector Oseguera, won with 76 percent of the vote, while Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Bonnie Watson ColemanExclusive investigation on the coronavirus pandemic: Where was Congress? House members race to prepare for first-ever remote votes Trump orders agencies to cut regulations that 'inhibit economic recovery' MORE (D) easily prevailed in the 12th District.

A couple of races remained uncalled as of midnight on Wednesday, though in both cases the incumbents had built substantial leads, with Rep. Bill Pascrell William (Bill) James PascrellNew Jersey lawmaker recovering from heart surgery ahead of primary Ousted Manhattan US Attorney Berman to testify before House next week Pelosi throws cold water on impeaching Barr MORE (D) leading by about 70 points and Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerGun control group rolls out House endorsements A quiet, overlooked revolution in congressional power Bipartisan Senate group offers new help to state, local governments MORE (D) leading by nearly 40 points.

The two Republicans in New Jersey's House delegation also easily fended off their challengers.

Democrat-turned-Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew Jeff Van DrewDemocrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill Trump campaign launches new fundraising program with House Republicans NY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus MORE (R) easily won his primary and is set to face off against Amy Kennedy, a former teacher and wife of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-R.I.), who defeated university professor Brigid Callahan Harrison in one of the most contentious Democratic primaries.

And Rep. Chris Smith Christopher (Chris) Henry SmithNY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Stranded Americans accuse airlines of price gouging Lawmakers propose waiving travel fees for coronavirus evacuations abroad MORE (R), who for a while was the only Republican in New Jersey's House delegation until Van Drew's party switch, won with 95 percent of the vote.