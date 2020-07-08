Biden dismisses 'disgusting, sickening' criticism of Duckworth's patriotism

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a 'coward' Joe Biden wins New Jersey primary Biden wins Delaware primary MORE condemned attacks on Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthTucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a 'coward' Tammy Duckworth hits back at Tucker Carlson: 'Walk a mile in my legs' The Hill's Coronavirus Report: The Hill's Reid Wilson says political winners are governors who listened to scientists and public health experts; 12 states record new highs for seven-day case averages MORE’s patriotism at a fundraiser Tuesday night as the Illinois Democrat comes under harsh criticism from Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonTucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a 'coward' Movie theater chains sue New Jersey for 'unconstitutional and unlawful distinctions' in reopening Tammy Duckworth hits back at Tucker Carlson: 'Walk a mile in my legs' MORE and President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries Tucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a 'coward' Trump on Confederate flag: 'It's freedom of speech' MORE's 2020 campaign.

The former vice president cited Duckworth's service in the Iraq War, where she lost both her legs in a 2004 attack on her helicopter. Duckworth, one of several women Biden is considering as a possible running mate, was later awarded the Purple Heart.

Biden said he found the attacks “disgusting, sickening” and a “reflection of the depravity of what's going on in the White House right now.”

“I can't tell you how I felt today when I heard the president of the United States, Donald Trump, questioning your patriotism,” he said at the fundraiser.

“I know you can handle yourself. I said, I'm glad I wasn't standing next to him. You said you can handle yourself. You already have. You’ve done that,” Biden added, responding to a written statement from the Trump campaign accusing Duckworth of trying to direct attention away from other issues by citing her military experience.

Duckworth, whose ancestors have served in the American military going back to the Revolutionary War, has found herself the focus of an avalanche of criticism from conservatives after she said over the weekend there should be a “national dialogue” over statues of past slave-owning presidents such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Carlson launched two straight nights of tirades at the senator on his top-rated Fox News show, calling her a “coward,” “fraud” and a “callous hack,” remarks that were amplified later Tuesday by the Trump campaign.

"After saying she was open to tearing down statues of George Washington, Tammy Duckworth is now using her military service to deflect from her support for the left-wing campaign to villainize America's founding," the campaign said in a statement from Veterans For Trump Co-Chair Scott O'Grady and Medal of Honor recipient and retired Army Gen. Patrick Brady.

"If she can't defend George Washington, our first Commander-in-Chief, those of us who still respect our Founding Fathers' immense sacrifice and think America is worth fighting for will hold her accountable for cowering to the far-left fascists in the Democrat Party."

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for further comment.

Biden’s defense of Duckworth comes as his campaign vets the Illinois Democrat as part of its search for vice presidential candidate, which Biden has pledged will be a woman.

“The Biden campaign have their own process that they're going through. And I'm sure Vice President Biden will pick the right person to be next to him as he digs this country out of the mess that Donald Trump has put us in,” Duckworth said on CNN this weekend.

She has also struck back at Carlson asking Tuesday if he’d want to “walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” after the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host called her a “deeply silly and unimpressive person.”