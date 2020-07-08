New York candidates left on hold as primary results trickle in

New York's House candidates are still waiting for results two weeks after the state held its primaries as a crush of mail-in ballots start to be slowly counted in the undecided races.

Campaigns said they have been left in the dark as to how soon the New York State Boards of Election will finish sifting through an estimated record of over 380,000 absentee ballots that have flooded in after the state pushed for mailed-in votes amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City boroughs started counting its absentee ballots this week, though as of Wednesday afternoon, progress had been slow, leading to the prospects that the count could stretch for days or weeks.

That is leaving key races in New York's battle for Congress undecided, including progressive Jamaal Brown's challenge against Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries Trump's WHO decision raises bipartisan concerns in House On The Trail: Trump, coronavirus fuel unprecedented voter enthusiasm MORE (D). Bowman has already declared victory after leading by 61 percent to 36 percent, but the final result will hinge on the outcome on 39,500 outstanding ballots being counted by the state and New York City officials, according to an Engel campaign spokesman.

“We have no inside knowledge on when it will all be done," said Tom Watson, the Engel campaign’s communications director.

"Congressman Engel believes strongly that the Governor's promise of a safe, large scale, vote by mail process must be followed to its conclusion, no matter the outcome. Looks like it might take some time.”

Other primary states such as Utah have also taken days to finish the counting of votes amid an unprecedented surge of mailed-in ballots though none have stretched the wait as long as New York, one of the states with the largest population, and hence, number of Congressional races. Kentucky, which held its election the same day, completed its count soon after the primary.

New York held its primary on June 23 but accepted ballots that arrived by June 30.

Among other candidates, Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres, both of whom ran progressive campaigns and would be the first openly black and gay members of Congress, were leading in the state’s 17th and 15th Districts to replace retiring lawmakers, though both races have also yet to be called.

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries Nurses union warns of shortage in protective gear amid new coronavirus surge Media, entertainment groups press Congress to provide pandemic risk insurance MORE (D) and progressive Suraj Patel, have seen little movement since election night results showed the incumbent with a narrow lead.

“On Election Night, residents of the 12th District resoundingly voted for change. As we await results from the Board of Elections, our focus is on ensuring every vote is counted and every voice is heard,” added Cassie Moreno, a spokesperson for the Patel campaign.

The New York City Board of Elections did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.