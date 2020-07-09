Progressive group backs Democratic challenger to Sen. Risch

The progressive group Democracy for America will back Democrat Paulette Jordan’s long shot bid to unseat Sen. Jim Risch James (Jim) Elroy RischRepublicans start bracing for shutdown fight in run-up to election GOP's Obama-era probes fuel Senate angst Democrat Paulette Jordan to face incumbent Jim Risch in Idaho Senate race MORE (R-Idaho).

Idaho is a deep-red state and Risch won reelection by 30 points there in 2014.

But progressives believe they have a rising star in Jordan, who in 2018 became the first Native American woman to be a major party nominee for governor in U.S. history. Jordan would be the first Native American woman elected to the Senate if she wins.

“When she gets to the U.S. Senate, Paulette Jordan will be a fearless voice for progress, a relentless advocate for the people of Idaho, and a history-making trailblazer for Native American women,” said DFA CEO Charles Chamberlain.

“Ready to fight for a transformative approach to healthcare like Medicare for All and justice for every American who calls our country home, Paulette Jordan is running for U.S. Senate to put people first -- not corporate lobbyists or DC insiders. DFA was honored to stand with Paulette in 2018, we’re excited to fight alongside her today, and we can’t wait to work with her in Washington as she gets busy delivering for Idahoans.”

Jordan won the Democratic Senate primary in Idaho with 85 percent support.

She served four years in the Idaho state house before running for governor in 2018. Gov. Brad Little (R) won that election by 20 points. Trump carried Idaho by more than 30 points in 2016.