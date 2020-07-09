Trump planning Texas fundraiser amid coronavirus spike

President Trump Donald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and 'feeling really pretty good' after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who 'protect' Trump in new ad MORE is planning to hold a fundraising event in West Texas later this month amid surging coronavirus cases across the state.

Trump is scheduled to travel to Odessa, Texas, on July 29 for a campaign fundraiser, USA Today reported Thursday, citing an invitation to the three-part series of fundraisers.

The “Permian Basin Special Event” allows donors to choose from a $100,00-per-person “roundtable” meeting, a $50,000-per-couple photo opportunity, and a $2,800-per-person luncheon with the president, USA Today reported.

The invitation reportedly said “additional details will be provided upon RSVP.”

Aides to Trump also confirmed the invitation to USA Today, but did not comment further as the event has not been publicly announced.

An official with Trump’s campaign was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill.

Trump had halted traditional in-person campaign events for several months amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has recently resumed his campaign rallies.

He held a rally in Tulsa, Okla., in June and had a fundraiser in Dallas earlier the same month. Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart on Wednesday said Trump’s rally “likely contributed” to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Texas, along with other states largely across the South and West of the country, is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases. Statewide, Texas has reported 220,564 coronavirus cases and 2,813 fatalities as of Wednesday morning. Ector County, where Odessa is located, has a total of 946 cases and 11 fatalities, according to state data.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an order last week requiring residents to wear a face covering in public as the number of COVID-19 cases surged.