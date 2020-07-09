Biden to review Trump move pulling troops from Germany if elected, aide says

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Tammy Duckworth is the epitome of the American Dream Mexico's president uses US visit to tout ties with Trump MORE would review President Trump Donald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and 'feeling really pretty good' after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who 'protect' Trump in new ad MORE’s controversial decision to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany, according to a top Biden campaign aide.

“We would review all of the decisions that President Trump has taken, including that one,” Antony Blinken, Biden’s senior adviser for foreign policy, told Reuters an interview Wednesday.

Blinken told the newswire the issue over Trump’s decision “certainly begins with the way it was done,” referring to the fact that Trump did not consult Germany before.

“But we have a profound problem with the substance of it as well,” he added.

President Trump confirmed last month his administration plans to cut the U.S. troop size in Germany roughly in half. The decision drew backlash from both sides of the aisle.

Blinken also told the newswire that Biden would seek to use NATO to address Chinese threats to global security, including potentially efforts by Chinese-company Huawei to help build out 5G communication networks in European countries including Germany.

U.S. sanctions against Huawei, have prompted European countries to consider whether to allow the company’s involvement, Reuters notes.

“It is a problem, it’s a real problem, and it’s one that we need urgently to address, but we need to address it together, not divided,” Blinken said.