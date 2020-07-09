Trump says Biden has been 'brainwashed': 'He's been taken over by the radical left'

President Trump Donald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and 'feeling really pretty good' after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who 'protect' Trump in new ad MORE said Thursday that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Tammy Duckworth is the epitome of the American Dream Mexico's president uses US visit to tout ties with Trump MORE (D) has been “brainwashed” by the “radical left.”

“Joe is just, look let's face it, he's been taken over by the radical left. He has no clue what they're doing,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump second-term plans remain a mystery to GOP Does Donald Trump even want a second term? The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Stagwell President Mark Penn says Trump is losing on fighting the virus; Fauci says U.S. 'going in the wrong direction' in fight against virus MORE.

“They brainwashed him, he doesn't know where he is, he doesn’t know what he's doing and our country will suffer. Our stock markets will crash, bad things will happen,” Trump added.

The president also referenced a “deal” he says Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, made with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTammy Duckworth is the epitome of the American Dream On The Money: Deficit rises to record .7 trillion amid pandemic: CBO | Democrats sidestep budget deal by seeking 0B in emergency spending | House panel advances spending bill with funding boost to IRS Biden-Sanders unity task force calls for Fed, US Postal Service consumer banking MORE (I-Vt.).

Trump was seemingly referring to the Democratic platform released Wednesday by the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force. The platform laid out recommendations on a number of key issues, but it fell short of Sanders’s push for radical change.

Trump told Hannity that Biden is “worse than Bernie Sanders at his best.”

“He has been completely taken over, I think it’s because he doesn’t understand what's going on,” Trump said.

Trump, 74, dismissed accusations that Biden, 77, isn’t fit for the job due to his age. The president said he knows “other people in their late 80s, early 90s” that are “100 percent mentally sharp.”

Trump also repeated his call for Biden to take a cognitive test, like the one Trump claims he “aced.”

“I took one very recently when the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there, is he all there?’ I proved it, because I aced it. He should take the very same test,” Trump said.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign was not immediately available for comment in response to Trump’s attack.

Biden has also attacked Trump’s cognitive ability and fitness for office.