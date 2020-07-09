Trump on Kanye West's presidential run: 'He is always going to be for us'

President Trump Donald John TrumpKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and 'feeling really pretty good' after COVID-19 diagnosis Biden says he will rejoin WHO on his first day in office Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who 'protect' Trump in new ad MORE brushed off the news of rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West says he had coronavirus Coronavirus Report: The Hill's Steve Clemons interviews Randi Weingarten The Hill's 12:30 Report- Presented by Facebook - Trump threatens schools' funding over reopening MORE’s presidential bid and his subsequent comments that he no longer supports the president.

"He is always going to be for us, and his wife is going to be for us," Trump said Thursday in an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity, referring to West and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Trump brushed off comments that West made earlier this week, telling Forbes that he is "taking the red hat off," referring to Trump's signature red "Make America Great Again" campaign baseball caps.

Trump did not, however, criticize West in his interview with Hannity and maintained that he thinks West will support him in his reelection bid.

“[He’s a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well,” Trump said. “At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”

West tweeted last week that he would be running for president in November’s election, despite having missed the filing deadline to get on the ballot in most states.

The rapper told Forbes he thinks he can argue that he should be allowed extra time due the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm speaking with experts, I'm going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with [Joe] Biden," he said.