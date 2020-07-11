Biden wins Louisiana primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Louisiana's primary on Saturday as he continues to march toward his formal nomination at the Democratic convention in August.

Biden won with 82.2 percent of the vote, leading Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who received 5.3 percent, with 1 percent of precincts reporting, according to the New York Times.

Biden has already mathematically clinched the Democratic nomination, so the win in Louisiana is largely symbolic.

The Pelican State's primaries were delayed twice from their original April 4 date, first to June 20 and finally to Saturday, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana will award 54 pledged delegates.

The state is not likely to be competitive in 2020, with President Trump beating Hillary Clinton by about 20 points in 2016.