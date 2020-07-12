Biden wins Puerto Rico primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDonald Trump Jr. to self-publish book 'Liberal Privilege' before GOP convention Tom Price: Here's how we can obtain more affordable care The Memo: Democrats feel rising tide in Florida MORE won the Puerto Rico primary on Sunday, picking up more delegates as he heads toward his formal nomination at the Democratic convention in August.

Biden won with 74 percent of the vote, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) garnered 13 percent, with 34 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Puerto Rico will award 51 pledged delegates during the Democratic nominating process.

The territory’s primary elections, originally scheduled for March 29, were postponed due to the coronavirus.