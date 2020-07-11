Donald Trump Jr. to self-publish book 'Liberal Privilege' before GOP convention

Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats blast Trump for commuting Roger Stone: 'The most corrupt president in history' Trump confirms 2018 US cyberattack on Russian troll farm Trump tweets his support for Goya Foods amid boycott MORE Jr. is set to self-publish a new book titled “Liberal Privilege” the week of the Republican National Convention in August.

“Thrilled to announce that during the last few months of quarantine, I’ve been working on a new book, LIBERAL PRIVILEGE!” he said in a tweet Saturday announcing the book. “Blown away by what Biden has gotten away with, more details next week! Libs already triggered!”

Thrilled to announce that during the last few months of quarantine, I’ve been working on a new book, LIBERAL PRIVILEGE!



Blown away by what Biden has gotten away with, more details next week! Libs already triggered! #LiberalPrivilege pic.twitter.com/eYNdcC6E2j — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2020

Trump Jr. told Axios, which first reported the forthcoming release of the book, that it will be available the same week as the Republican National Convention and that it will seek to paint a critical picture of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump commutes Roger Stone's sentence Hillicon Valley: Facebook considers political ad ban | Senators raise concerns over civil rights audit | Amazon reverses on telling workers to delete TikTok House Democrat warns about 'inaccurate' polls: Trump voters 'fundamentally undercounted' MORE.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic challenger his father will face in the November general election.

The Biden campaign has denounced Trump Jr.'s book, alleging that it is "filled with disgusting lies," according to the news source.

"Is there anything more on brand than Donald Trump Jr. trying to cash in on a book filled with disgusting lies and smears about Joe Biden?" TJ Ducklo, Biden's national press secretary, told Axios.

The GOP convention is scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Fla., next month after being moved from North Carolina. Plans for a full-scale, in-person are becoming increasingly bleak amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Florida.

Trump Jr. told Axios he worked on the book with Sergio Gor, the chief of staff of the Trump Victory Finance Committee who has helped publish several conservative bestsellers.

The 42-year-old has been in quarantine since his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleKimberly Guilfoyle reports being asymptomatic and 'feeling really pretty good' after COVID-19 diagnosis Tulsa health official: Trump rally 'likely contributed' to COVID-19 surge The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Teachers' union President Randi Weingarten calls Trump administration plan to reopen schools 'a train wreck'; US surpasses 3 million COVID-19 cases MORE, tested positive for the coronavirus. Guilfoyle is a lawyer and former Fox News personality who is national chairwoman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

Axios reported that Guilfoyle will be reading the audiobook of "Liberal Privilege."