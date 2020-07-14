Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff

Ronny Jackson, President Trump Donald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it's trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can't withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE’s former White House physician, won the GOP runoff in Texas’s 13th District, leaving him well placed to be elected to Congress in November in the reliably red district.

Jackson led with 56 percent of the vote with 87 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. He defeated Josh Winegarner, a lobbyist, in the race to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan Thornberry4 Texas GOP congressional primary runoffs to watch Russian bounties revive Trump-GOP foreign policy divide House panel approves 0.5B defense policy bill MORE (R-Texas), who's retiring after 13 terms.

Trump endorsed Jackson, a former Navy officer, in February ahead of a crowded primary on March 3 where no single candidate won a majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson will face off against Democrat Gus Trujillo, who prevailed in his party's runoff on Tuesday.

Trump nominated Jackson last year to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, but he withdrew from consideration amid allegations of professional misconduct, including drinking on the job and overprescribing medication.

Jackson also reportedly hid cauliflower in the president's mashed potatoes to improve his diet.