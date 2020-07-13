Conservative group launches ad campaign for Rep. Roger Marshall in Kansas Senate race

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce launched a $400,000 ad campaign on Monday to boost Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallBollier raises .7 million in second quarter in Kansas Senate race Club for Growth unleashes financial juggernaut for 2020 races Deadline for Kansas Senate race passes without Pompeo filing MORE (R-Kan.) in the Kansas Senate primary.

Marshall is running to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsPence says decision on removing Confederate statues should be made locally The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Justices rule Manhattan prosecutor, but not Congress, can have Trump tax records Senate GOP hedges on attending Trump's convention amid coronavirus uptick MORE (R-Kan.) in a crowded primary, which is set for August. The ad focuses on Marshall’s record helping veterans, including increasing access to STEM education and increasing opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Club for Growth had initially run attack ads against Marshall, but top Republicans including President Trump Donald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: 'I wouldn't trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child' MORE have reportedly pressed it to change stance.

“Respecting our veterans and renewing our economy — thank Roger Marshall and ask him to keep fighting for our brave veterans,” the ad said. The ad will play in the Kansas City metro market, the Kansas City Star reported.

The Chamber spent just under $1 million ahead of Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisDemocrats seek to tie GOP candidates to Trump, DeVos Senate GOP hedges on attending Trump's convention amid coronavirus uptick Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who 'protect' Trump in new ad MORE’s (R-N.C.) primary in March, but Marshall is the only non-incumbent GOP Senate primary it has spent money on.

Marshall’s top Republican rivals are former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, an anti-immigration hard-liner who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, and businessman Bob Hamilton. Plains PAC, a newly launched GOP group, launched a $3 million ad campaign attacking Kobach, according to the Kansas City Star.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the Kansas open seat as “lean Republican.”