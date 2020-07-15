Donna Imam wins Democratic runoff to face Rep. John Carter

Donna Imam won the Democratic primary runoff in Texas’ 31st District on Tuesday and will attempt to unseat Rep. John Carter John Rice CarterHouse panel advances bill banning construction on bases with Confederate names Democrats see victory in Trump culture war George Floyd and the upcoming Texas Democratic Senate runoff MORE (R) in November.

Imam, a computer engineer and a tech entrepreneur who has worked in the nonprofit sector, led with 57 percent of the vote, defeating physician Christine Mann, with 70 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Imam and Mann were the top two vote-getters in the March 3 primary elections, but neither cleared the 50 percent threshold to avoid a runoff.

Democrat M.J. Hegar ran in the district in 2018, losing narrowly to Carter. Hegar is running for Senate this year.

Imam will now face Carter, a nine-term incumbent, in November’s general elections. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “likely Republican.”