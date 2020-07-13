Obama: 'Voting by mail shouldn't be a partisan issue'

Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump defends golf outings: It's my 'exercise' How Trump can get his mojo back Trump confirms 2018 US cyberattack on Russian troll farm MORE on Monday said voting by mail shouldn't be a partisan issue and that every voter should have a chance to do it, especially given the coronavirus crisis.

“Voting by mail shouldn’t be a partisan issue — especially during a pandemic,” Obama tweeted. “Everybody should be able to request an absentee ballot, and make their voice heard in every election.”

Obama also shared a link to an NPR article about voting by mail that said the issue had become politically charged as Republicans and particularly President Trump Donald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: 'I wouldn't trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child' MORE fought against it.

Most states have expanded opportunities to vote absentee in light of the pandemic, with many removing or relaxing excuse requirements. But voting by mail has come under partisan fire from President Trump and his allies. In Texas, Republicans are engaged in court battles to ensure absentee voting is not expanded to able-bodied people under 65.

Some Republicans have worried the President’s rhetoric may turn away potential Republican voters, including elderly voters, a traditionally conservative demographic that may feel uncomfortable voting in person. In states like Florida, Republicans have run many successful vote-by-mail campaigns.

Democrats, including Obama, have touted mail-in voting as a public safety measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the polls and a way to encourage voting among vulnerable populations.

In a second tweet, Obama urged people to register and find out how they could vote by mail.