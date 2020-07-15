Mike Siegel wins Democratic runoff, will face Rep. Michael McCaul in rematch

Mike Siegel, a civil rights attorney, won the Democratic primary runoff in Texas’ 10th District and will challenge eight-term Rep. Michael McCaul Michael Thomas McCaulCongress pulls punches on Russian bounties firestorm GOP lawmakers raise questions about WHO's coronavirus timeline China must be held accountable for its egregious actions against Hong Kong MORE (R) in November.

The progressive candidate won with 54 percent of the vote, with 79 of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. He beat physician Pritesh Gandhi.

McCaul, an eight-term incumbent who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, beat Siegel by just over 4 points in the district in 2018.

Nonpartisan political handicapper The Cook Political Report rates the race as “Lean Republican.”

The runoff was delayed from May 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.