Biden campaign slams White House attacks on Fauci as 'disgusting'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Teachers face off against Trump on school reopenings Biden wins Puerto Rico primary MORE's presidential campaign on Monday slammed the Trump administration's recent attacks on the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciSunday shows - Spotlight shifts to reopening schools US testing official: 'Dr. Fauci is not 100 percent right' Trump flails as audience dwindles and ratings plummet MORE, as "disgusting" on Monday.

"Over 135,000 Americans have lost their lives and tens of millions have lost their jobs because Donald Trump spent the last six months disastrously mismanaging the worst public health crisis in a century, the whole time failing to heed the warnings and guidance of medical experts -- particularly Dr. Fauci," Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to reporters.

"Infections in the United States have skyrocketed, surpassing every other country in the world by far, specifically because of Trump's refusal to listen to science," Bates continued. "The president's disgusting attempt to pass the buck by blaming the top infectious disease expert in the country -- whose advice he repeatedly ignored and Joe Biden consistently implored him to take -- is yet another horrible and revealing failure of leadership as the tragic death toll continues to needlessly grow."

Tensions between the White House and Fauci have risen in recent days, with Fauci's advice often contradicting the president's views on the pandemic.

Over the weekend, a White House official sent media outlets a long list of "mistakes" they said Fauci had made during the pandemic, including his comment in March that people didn't need to wear masks.

Meanwhile, the White House's deputy chief of staff for communications, Dan Scavino, shared a cartoon on Facebook on Sunday depicting Fauci as a faucet flushing the U.S. economy down the drain due to his health guidance on the pandemic.

However, President Trump Donald John TrumpDavis: Supreme Court decision is bad news for Trump, good news for Vance Meadows trying to root out suspected White House leakers by feeding them info: Axios Pressley hits DeVos over reopening schools: 'I wouldn't trust you to care for a house plant let alone my child' MORE maintained he had a "very good relationship" with Fauci on Monday.

"I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci. I’ve had for a long time, right from the beginning," Trump told reporters. "I find him to be a very nice person. I don’t always agree with him."

"I get along with him very well. I like him, personally," he added.