Biden unveils first general election TV ad in Texas

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Runoff elections in Texas, Alabama set for Tuesday Biden campaign slams White House attacks on Fauci as 'disgusting' Biden lets Trump be Trump MORE will tell Texans in his first general election TV ad in the Lone Star State that they are tougher than the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m thinking of all of you today. I know the rising case numbers is causing fear and apprehension. People are frightened," Biden says in the minute-long ad. "They're especially worried about their parents, their grandparents, loved ones who are most at risk.”

The former vice president also says: "This virus is tough, but Texas is tougher."

Biden also calls on viewers to take safety precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, like wearing a mask in public spaces, socially distancing and more to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We can stop the spread but it's up to all of us to do it. We have to step up and do both the simple things and the hard things to keep our families and our neighbors safe. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Stay home if you can and socially distance when you go out," Biden says.

"I want every single American to know, if you're sick, if you're struggling, if you're worried about how you're going to get through the day, I will not abandon you," Biden continues. "We're all in this together. We'll fight this together, and together we'll emerge from this stronger than we were before we began."

The ad in the Lone Star State is part of a new mid-six figure broadcast and digital advertisement buy, CNN reported. The ad will also be customized for Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, in addition to Texas.

It will air in each of Texas's top markets on area cable and Sunday cable shows, CNN reported. The campaign will also run a Spanish-language captioned version of the ad in Arizona, Florida and Texas online and on Univision.

The move comes as recent polls have shown Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it's trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can't withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE running closely in Texas. A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas Tyler poll released Sunday showed Biden leading Trump by 5 points, receiving 46 percent of the vote to Trump’s 41 percent. Biden tied with the president in Texas in a CBS News poll released Sunday.

Texas, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina have all seen upticks in confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Florida health officials recorded over 15,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day increase in any state across the country amid the ongoing pandemic.