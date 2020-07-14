GOP anti-Trump group urges Christian Republicans to 'resist being used'

A GOP group released a new ad Tuesday slamming President Trump Donald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it's trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can't withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE and calling on Christian voters across the country to “resist being used to justify things that Jesus would never justify.”

“I grew up in the church. I attended a private, Christian high school. You look at a way someone lives their life, and you believe them,” a GOP voter identified as Tommy says in the ad from the coalition Republican Voters Against Trump.

The ad shows footage from an “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced during the president’s 2016 presidential campaign in which Trump can be heard telling host Billy Bush that he could grab women by their genitals without consequence.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also shows the controversial remarks Trump made after the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which Trump said that there were “very fine people” on both sides as rallygoers and counterprotesters clashed.

The ad also hits Trump over his photo opportunity outside St. John’s Church last month, during which he held up a Bible. Trump was widely criticized for the event, which occurred after protesters were forcibly cleared by law enforcement from Lafayette Square across from the White House.

“When he used force to clear Lafayette Park and to stand in front of St. John’s, bludgeoned and gassed peaceful protesters for a ridiculous photo op. The moment that he held up that Bible, he revealed this president is using us. Christians have to resist being used to justify things that Jesus would never justify,” Republican voters say together in the ad.

“What’s going on now is wrong, and as a Republican, as a Christian, we simply cannot allow this man to be reelected,” a GOP voter identified as Shawn adds in the Tuesday ad.

The ad plays over the hymn "Amazing Grace," and a voter identified as Paul reads text from the Bible verse 1 Corinthians 13:4-8.

“Love is patient, love is kind,” the GOP voter says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth,” he continues.

The ad will air on Fox News this week in North Carolina, according to a Tuesday statement from Republican Voters Against Trump. It will also be “targeted online to evangelical and Christian swing voters in the battleground states.”

Trump’s approval rating among white evangelical protestants in the U.S. remained high at 72 percent support in a Pew Research Center survey released earlier this month. However, the rating marked a 6-point decline from 78 percent approval recorded in April.