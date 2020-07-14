Democratic super PAC to launch 'Creepy Trump' TV ad

A Democratic super PAC will air an ad attacking President Trump Donald John TrumpWayfair refutes QAnon-like conspiracy theory that it's trafficking children Stone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Federal appeals court rules Trump admin can't withhold federal grants from California sanctuary cities MORE as “creepy” on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC starting Wednesday.

The ad, launched by MeidasTouch super PAC, was first launched Sunday on Twitter. The ad had 5.2 million views on Twitter as of Tuesday.

How fast can you help us get #CreepyTrump to 5 million views? Retweet, like, share. Ready? Go. pic.twitter.com/KD2TKTO391 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 12, 2020

The super PAC told The Hill it is planning to air the TV version of the ad over the course of a five-day period, starting Wednesday, focusing on shows that “Trump watches regularly.”

The ad will air on “Fox & Friends,” as well on Fox shows hosted by Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonStone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence Johns Hopkins doctor: Issuing 'ultimatum' for schools to reopen is 'wrong approach' Chris Wallace presses DeVos on threats to withhold funding from schools that don't reopen MORE, Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityStone rails against US justice system in first TV interview since Trump commuted his sentence The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Signs of a Trump, Fauci rift on display Hannity to interview Roger Stone on Monday MORE and Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamThe Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook- Schools weigh reopening options Trump's July 4 weekend comes with COVID-19 backdrop Trump dings CNN, 'Morning Joe' ratings as Tucker Carlson sets record MORE. It will also run on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” and CNN shows hosted by Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoSt. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters have a history of suing neighbors Trump dings CNN, 'Morning Joe' ratings as Tucker Carlson sets record CNN's Chris Cuomo lauds brother in panned interview: 'You're both awful' MORE and Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonLoeffler doubles down against BLM, calls movement 'anti-Semitic' amid continued WNBA blowback NASCAR's Bubba Wallace: 'relieved' FBI investigation found 'this wasn't what we feared it was' Bubba Wallace dismisses FBI findings: 'It's a straight-up noose' MORE.

“The message in this ad speaks for itself,” said Brett Meiselas, one of the super PAC’s founders. “From Donald Trump’s penchant for making disturbing comments to his reprehensible unwanted touching of women, it’s clear that this man is ill, deranged, and yes, deeply creepy. He has no place in the White House.”

The 60-second ad uses White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwaySources say DeSantis undercutting fundraising for Republican National Convention because of personal dispute: report Democrats see victory in Trump culture war Kellyanne Conway on Trump niece's book: 'I believe family matters should be family matters' MORE’s comments about Trump’s presidential opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Campaign Report: Runoff elections in Texas, Alabama set for Tuesday Biden campaign slams White House attacks on Fauci as 'disgusting' Biden lets Trump be Trump MORE, to flip them against Trump.

“A lot of really creepy statements, actions for sure, but statements that he's made in the past that make me very uncomfortable. Certainly as a mother, but as a person who breathes air,” Conway is heard saying in the ad, referring to Biden.

The ad intersperses clips of Conway’s comments with a compilation of comments Trump has made about women, including his daughters.

In a 2006 interview on "The View" that Trump did with his daughter Ivanka, for example, Trump said that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

It also features a clip from a 1994 episode of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” where Trump was asked what attributes Tiffany Trump, then just a 1-year-old, had inherited from her parents.

“I think that she’s got a lot of Marla, she’s really a beautiful baby,” Trump said, referring to his then-wife Marla Maples. “She’s got Marla’s legs. We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet but time will tell,” he added, gesturing to his chest.

The super PAC was formed by three brothers, Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas during the course of shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic. The PAC describes itself as having a goal of defeating Trump in the 2020 election “by spotlighting his failures, lies, creepy acts and recklessness.”

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not respond for comment.