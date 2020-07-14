Barry Moore wins Alabama GOP runoff to replace Martha Roby

Former state Rep. Barry Moore (R) won the Republican runoff in Alabama’s reliably red 2nd District on Tuesday, leaving him well placed to replace retiring Rep. Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyThe 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday Collins Senate bid sets off game of musical chairs for GOP Global health is the last bastion of bipartisan foreign policy MORE (R) in November.

Moore, who was endorsed by Roby, won with 59 percent of the vote, with 89 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press. He beat businessman Jeff Coleman in the runoff elections, after the two advanced from a seven-way primary on March 3 without clinching a majority.

Coleman will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November to replace Roby, who is retiring after 10 years representing the District.

Alabama’s runoff elections were postponed from March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.