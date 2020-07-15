Former White House physician Ronny Jackson: 'Wearing a mask is a personal choice'

Ronny Jackson, President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: 'I leave elected office with my integrity intact' Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE’s former White House physician, said Wednesday that wearing a mask is a “personal choice.”

“I think wearing a mask is a personal choice and I don’t particularly want my government telling me that I have to wear a mask,” Jackson said on Fox News. “I think that’s a choice that I can make.”

His comments come after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) leaders on Tuesday urged all Americans to wear masks, determining that if masks were worn universally the country could prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The CDC previously encouraged Americans to "wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

In Jackson’s home state of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) mandated face masks be worn in public in most counties. Jackson said he himself doesn’t wear a mask often.

“I think you got to look at your personal circumstances,” Jackson said. “I encourage people, if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask, but I don’t wear a mask all that often to be honest with you.”

Jackson won a runoff GOP primary in Texas’ 13th District on Tuesday, leaving him well placed to be elected to Congress in November in the solidly Republican district.

Jackson noted Wednesday that he will be one of the president’s allies if elected to Congress.

“Ive been frustrated for a long time about the lack of support the president has sometimes even from Republicans in the House and the Senate,” Jackson said. “He needs some folks in there that are going to have his back.”