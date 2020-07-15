Lincoln Project reports raising $16.8 million for anti-Trump efforts

GOP group the Lincoln Project says it raised $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2020 as it ramps up its anti-Trump efforts ahead of the general election.

In a filing with the Federal Election Commission posted Wednesday, the group said it spent $7.2 million and has $10.8 million cash on hand. It also owes more than $263,500 in debt.

Among the organization's most prominent donors are billionaire hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel, who gave $1 million, business magnate David Geffen, who gave $100,000, and Bain Capital chairman Joshua Bekenstein, who also gave $100,000.

The Lincoln Project was founded late last year by Republicans disaffected with President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: 'I leave elected office with my integrity intact' Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE, including George Conway George Thomas ConwayKellyanne Conway on Trump niece's book: 'I believe family matters should be family matters' Trump tweets 'we all miss' Ailes after swiping at Fox Lincoln Project hits Trump over Russian bounties MORE, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayDemocratic super PAC to launch 'Creepy Trump' TV ad Sources say DeSantis undercutting fundraising for Republican National Convention because of personal dispute: report Democrats see victory in Trump culture war MORE, and GOP strategists Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt, among me.

The group has focused much of its efforts on rapid response advertisements bashing the Trump White House on a slate of issues, including the administration’s response to the coronavirus, which has killed more people in the U.S. than any other country and is seeing a resurgence in many states.

Last month, the Lincoln Project released a blistering Russian-language ad offering a mock "endorsement" from Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinAmerica cannot stand by while Russia plays games in Libya Congress pulls punches on Russian bounties firestorm Trump calls for 'sick' author of 2016 dossier to be jailed MORE, saying that "Comrade Trump" has "once again" gotten Putin's blessing in the run-up to November's general election.

"The most important endorsement Donald Trump received in 2016 was not from your Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSara Gideon wins Democratic race to challenge Susan Collins Schumer pushes for elimination of SALT deduction cap in next coronavirus relief bill Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE [R-Ky.]," the ad's English translation reads. "Donald Trump received the most important endorsement in 2016 from our great leader, Vladimir Putin."

The group’s ads are released to time with news of the day, with the Russia ad coming out just days after reports emerged on Russia offering bounties to encourage Taliban militants to kill coalition troops, including American soldiers.