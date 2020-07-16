Democratic group plans to send 13 million hand-written postcards to voters in swing states

A left-leaning group announced plans on Thursday to send 13 million hand-written postcards to swing-state voters around the country in an effort to boost Democratic voter turnout in the 2020 election.

The Progressive Turnout Project (PTP) said in a press release that it was investing $500,000 in the initiative begun in conjunction with Indivisible Chicago Alliance, and they have already distributed around 3.5 million hand-written postcards to volunteers for mailing.

Voters in 10 states are being targeted, according to the press release including Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“This is the most consequential election of our lifetimes, and Democrats need to do everything possible to connect with voters and get out the vote,” said Alex Morgan, PTP's executive director.

“Research from the 2018 election shows that personalized, hand-written messages boost turnout, so this year we’re investing big in reaching voters on the door and through their mailbox. That’s how we’ll beat Donald Trump and flip the Senate.”

PTP's release notes that the project could increase turnout by as many as 130,000 votes in the 10 states it targets, according to PTP's own internal research, which it contended could mean the difference for many close races.

"Postcards to Swing States could increase turnout by 30,000 votes in Michigan and Wisconsin alone, equal to the vote margin in those states in the 2016 presidential election," the release claimed.

News of the initiative follows the PTP's earlier announcement of a $52.5 million investment in door-to-door canvassing efforts, and comes just days after the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee announced that the two organizations had jointly hired 1,500 field staffers in preparation for campaigning in the fall.

Polls of the voters in battleground states have shown President Trump Donald John TrumpProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform 'was vicious' White House considers sweeping travel ban on members, families of the Chinese Communist Party: report MORE's approval ratings at record lows, indicating a tough battle for GOP candidates in the months ahead. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters National Association of Police Organizations endorses Trump Hillicon Valley: Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, others compromised | U.S. announces sanctions on Huawei, citing human rights abuses | Pompeo 'confident' foreign adversaries will interfere in elections MORE currently leads in recent polls of voters in swing states such as North Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Wisconsin.