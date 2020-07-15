Progressive group launches $2M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters

NextGen America, a progressive group aimed at mobilizing young voters, is spending $2 million on the launch of four new digital ads promoting presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign slams Trump's Rose Garden event as 'sad affair' New shutdowns add to Trump woes CNN cuts away from Trump's 'campaign-type' Rose Garden speech MORE as a progressive candidate.

NextGen is launching the ads Thursday and they will run through August. The group said it will run the 30-second ads on platforms frequented by young potential voters, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, VeVo and Hulu.

The ads aim to make young voters enthusiastic about voting for the former vice president in the fall, NextGen America Executive Director Ben Wessel told The Hill Wednesday.

“We know that young people don't actually know a ton about Joe Biden, even though he's been in politics for 50 years,” Wessel said. “The goal of these ads are to show that the policy platform he’s putting forward is very progressive and in line with what young people want to have happen in the next presidency, and that Biden is getting advice from experts and activists from within the progressive movement.

“The more motivated they are to support Biden, the more motivated they’ll be to cast a ballot,” he added.

The ads incorporate messaging from a May-June online survey of young voters conducted by NextGen America and Global Strategy Group. The survey found the most effective messages focused on Biden’s ability to build a competent, progressive team around himself and his willingness to listen to young voters, according to NextGen.

One of the new ads, “Team Biden,” flashes to different prominent progressive figures, including Biden’s former primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden aspires to become America's auto-pen president Progressive Mondaire Jones wins NY primary to replace Nita Lowey OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden pledges carbon-free power by 2035 in T environment plan | Trump administration has been underestimating costs of carbon pollution, government watchdog finds | Trump to move forward with rollback of bedrock environmental law MORE (I-Vt.,) in the style of a comic book. The ad also features former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, who also challenged Biden in the primary, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Ocasio-Cortez fires back after Trump says she's 'not talented in many ways' Progressive Mondaire Jones wins NY primary to replace Nita Lowey MORE (D-N.Y.), and former President Obama and his wife Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaPrinceton must finish what it started The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Justices rule Manhattan prosecutor, but not Congress, can have Trump tax records The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump takes on CDC over schools MORE.

The Obamas were the top two most favorable people or groups among young voters, according to the NextGen America survey. Sanders was the fourth most favorable on the list, behind Black Lives Matter.

Another ad, titled “Your Choice,” also features Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez and the Obamas. The ad juxtaposes the “team” of Democrats alongside Biden with a “team” of President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: 'I leave elected office with my integrity intact' Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE and some of his allies, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSara Gideon wins Democratic race to challenge Susan Collins Schumer pushes for elimination of SALT deduction cap in next coronavirus relief bill Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (R-Ky.), White House advisor and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerKanye West gets 2 percent in national presidential poll Coronavirus Report: The Hill's Steve Clemons interviews Chris Christie Trump: 'Shouldn't be hard' for Kanye West to take away votes from Biden MORE, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: California backtracks on reopening as cases soar nationwide; SoapBox CEO David Simnick says nimble firms can work around supply chain chokepoints to access supplies for sanitizers and hygienic materials The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Supreme Court allows federal executions in 2 a.m. decision Goldman Sachs: More than 80 percent of small firms that got PPP loans say they will run out of money by August MORE.

A third ad, titled “A Leader who Listens” focuses solely on healthcare, and features young voters voicing support for Biden’s stance on the issue. The fourth ad is titled “A Bridge to the Next Generation,” and features clips from recent protests over police brutality and racial inequality.

“I view myself as a bridge,” Biden is heard saying in the ad. “There’s an entire generation of leaders. They are the future of this country.”

If elected, Biden, 77, would be the oldest president in the nation’s history.

The new flight of ads is the second set of pro-Biden ads NextGen has launched since endorsing Biden in May. NextGen America was created in 2013 by billionaire hedge fund manager and former Democratic presidential primary candidate Tom Steyer Tom SteyerThe Hill's Campaign Report: Jacksonville mandates face coverings as GOP convention approaches Steyer endorses Markey in Massachusetts Senate primary Celebrities fundraise for Markey ahead of Massachusetts Senate primary MORE.