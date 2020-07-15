National Association of Police Organizations endorses Trump

The National Association of Police Organizations, which represents more than 1,000 police units and associations across the country, announced Wednesday it is endorsing President Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pitches Goya Foods products on Twitter Sessions defends recusal: 'I leave elected office with my integrity intact' Former White House physician Ronny Jackson wins Texas runoff MORE in his reelection bid.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” the association said in a public letter to Trump.

The Trump campaign lauded the endorsement as highlighting that Trump is the “Law and Order President,” a term he deemed himself last month as he threatened to mobilize federal resources to clamp down on protesters demonstrating against police brutality across the country.

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

“President Trump fights every day for the cops that keep us safe. Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign slams Trump's Rose Garden event as 'sad affair' New shutdowns add to Trump woes CNN cuts away from Trump's 'campaign-type' Rose Garden speech MORE has done nothing to stop his party’s 'defund the police' movement and remains silent as police officers across the country are being attacked by violent rioters and protesters,” Bob Paduchik, the campaign’s senior advisor for law enforcement and labor unions, said in a statement.

“This endorsement for President Trump highlights that as the Law and Order President, he is defending the hardworking people who risk their own lives every day to keep our communities safe," he added.

The police association’s endorsement also comes after Trump held a law enforcement roundtable at the White House earlier this week.

The Trump campaign doubled down on its message of “law and order” in an ad launched Wednesday, tying presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden to progressive activist's calls to "defund the police."

The ad says Americans “won't be safe” if Biden is elected.

However, Biden has refused to back calls to defund the police, a message that has been endorsed by more progressive members of his party, but he has voiced support for further social justice system reforms.