Warnock campaign boasts confidence heading into Georgia Senate race

Raphael Warnock’s Georgia Senate campaign says it is in a strong position just over 100 days out from the Peach State’s critical election, saying the reverend is in a prime spot to make gains before November.

In a memo released Thursday, Warnock’s campaign touted their endorsements, fundraising and recent polling, indicating Georgia is primed to be a battleground state. The memo added that the campaign has a shot of at least making it to a January runoff in the jungle primary for the seat currently held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerWill Congress provide relief to the ailing childcare sector? How to save child care? The rural electrification of America provides an answer Trump hits road to ignite stalled campaign MORE (R-Ga.).

“Looking ahead to Election Day, Reverend Warnock is the candidate positioned to win support across urban, suburban, and rural Georgia; capitalize on the state’s new battleground status; and provide Democrats the best chance to flip a U.S. Senate seat in a generation,” the campaign wrote.

Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, is the Democratic Party’s chosen candidate in the race against Loeffler. Warnock has earned endorsements from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and a slate of high-profile Democrats, including Rep. John Lewis John LewisCongresswoman accidentally tweets of death of Rep. John Lewis, who's still alive IRS, taxpayers face obstacles ahead of July 15 filing deadline We must move beyond 'the rank of a mere citizen' MORE (Ga.), Stacey Abrams and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisMost in new poll say Biden running mate won't influence their vote Hillicon Valley: Facebook considers political ad ban | Senators raise concerns over civil rights audit | Amazon reverses on telling workers to delete TikTok Senators raise concerns over Facebook's civil rights audit MORE (Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenHow a progressive populist appears to have toppled Engel Battle brewing on coronavirus relief oversight Progressive Mondaire Jones wins NY primary to replace Nita Lowey MORE (Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThis Tax Day, let's talk about why we need real tax reform The Hill's Coronavirus Report: California backtracks on reopening as cases soar nationwide; SoapBox CEO David Simnick says nimble firms can work around supply chain chokepoints to access supplies for sanitizers and hygienic materials In politics, as in baseball, it ain't over till it's over MORE (N.J.) and more.

He has also boosted the party’s hopes of flipping the seat with strong fundraising.

Warnock hauled in nearly $3 million in the second quarter of the year, outpacing both Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsTrump hits road to ignite stalled campaign WNBA dedicating opening weekend to Black Lives Matter The Hill's Campaign Report: Is Georgia reaching a tipping point? MORE (R-Ga.), another top candidate in the race who Democrats hope could divide the GOP vote. Warnock raised over $4.4 million for the cycle in total and has nearly $2.9 million cash on hand.

The Warnock campaign’s memo highlighted recent polls suggesting the reverend is in contention for a potential runoff spot. A Public Policy Polling survey released in June found Warnock clustered with Loeffler and Collins near the top of the pack with 20 percent of the vote, compared with 21 percent and 23 percent for Loeffler and Collins, respectively.

A Civiqs poll released in May showed him in second place behind Collins in the November election and winning in head-to-head matchups against either Republican in a runoff.

The memo comes as Democrats increasingly look to Georgia as a battleground state up and down the ballot.

The party is hoping to seize on Democratic momentum from Abrams’s 2018 gubernatorial bid and shifting demographics to make gains in the state. Polling shows the presidential race to be a jump ball in Georgia, an alarming sign for Republicans in a consistently GOP-leaning state.

Some Democrats also predict that infighting between Collins and Loeffler will not only open a lane for Warnock in the race but also filter into Georgia’s other Senate race, where Sen. David Perdue (R) is up for reelection.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race for Loeffler’s seat as “lean” Republican.