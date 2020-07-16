Scaramucci fundraising for the Lincoln Project: I hope Trump is 'humiliated' in November

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Fauci touts COVID-19 vaccine news Republican operatives pushing GOP turnout for Biden with new super PAC President sinks amid stumbles over protests MORE is the latest big-name Republican to sign on with the Lincoln Project, a GOP-aligned group dedicated to ousting President Trump Donald John TrumpProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform 'was vicious' White House considers sweeping travel ban on members, families of the Chinese Communist Party: report MORE from office in November.

Scaramucci confirmed to Bloomberg News in an interview published Thursday that he is assisting the Lincoln Project with fundraising as it seeks to run ads targeting conservative voters who may already be skeptical of Trump's performance as president.

“He has a chance here to really get humiliated, which I hope he will,” Scaramucci told the outlet. “The economy’s in shambles as a direct result of his decision making and the politicization of a health care crisis. And so for all those reasons, he’s obviously incompetent and so we’ve got to seek his removal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his former aide have traded insults over social media since Scaramucci's ouster from the White House following a very brief tenure as communications director, with the president largely dismissing Scaramucci as incompetent and unfit for his former post.

The White House declined to comment to Bloomberg News on the former staffer's new role fundraising for a group allied with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters National Association of Police Organizations endorses Trump Hillicon Valley: Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, others compromised | U.S. announces sanctions on Huawei, citing human rights abuses | Pompeo 'confident' foreign adversaries will interfere in elections MORE, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Scaramucci went on to predict in the interview that the president's "personality cult" would end with a defeat to Biden in November's election: "Think of the Night King and Arya Stark," he said, referring to the Game of Thrones characters involved in a climactic battle in the show's final season.

He told Hill.TV's "Rising" in 2019 that he would work to defeat Trump and prevent his reelection, but predicted at the time that Trump would not be the 2020 GOP nominee, a prediction unlikely to come true just weeks ahead of the party's convention in Jacksonville, Fla.