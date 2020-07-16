Democrats instructing lawmakers, delegates to skip national convention

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic Party officials have instructed members of Congress and delegates to skip in-person attendance at their national convention, The New York Times reported Thursday.

“We have been working closely with state and local public health officials, as well epidemiologists, and have come to the hard decision that members of Congress should not plan to travel to Milwaukee,” senior convention committee adviser Chasseny Lewis told congressional aides in an email, according to the Times. “No delegates will travel to Milwaukee and Caucus and Council meetings will take place virtually.”

The announcement means the only major aspects of the convention taking place on site in Milwaukee will likely be former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters National Association of Police Organizations endorses Trump Hillicon Valley: Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Musk, others compromised | U.S. announces sanctions on Huawei, citing human rights abuses | Pompeo 'confident' foreign adversaries will interfere in elections MORE’s and his vice presidential nominee’s addresses. Other aspects, such as voting on the national party platform, will take place remotely if at all.

The pandemic had previously forced the party to move the physical convention site from the city’s Fiserv Forum basketball arena to the smaller Wisconsin Center, which has not hosted a national party convention since the 2004 Green Party.

The news comes as Republican officials have been forced to make similar accommodations for the Republican National Convention, first moving it to Jacksonville, Fla., and on Thursday announcing attendance will be limited to regular delegates, or about 2,500 people, for the first three days.

“I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRepublican National Convention attendees to be tested every day for coronavirus Trump to hold in-person fundraiser with wealthy donors in Florida Biden campaign raised M more than Trump in the month of June MORE wrote. “We can gather and put on a top-notch event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of President Trump Donald John TrumpProgressive group launches M pro-Biden ad buy targeting young voters Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform 'was vicious' White House considers sweeping travel ban on members, families of the Chinese Communist Party: report MORE’s administration and his re-nomination for a second term — while also doing so in a safe and responsible manner.”