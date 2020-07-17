Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report announced on Friday it was shifting 20 House districts toward Democrats ahead of November's general elections.

The districts include Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightFive takeaways from PPP loan data Lawmaker-linked businesses received PPP loans OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Dems press Trump consumer safety nominee on chemical issues | Lawmakers weigh how to help struggling energy industry | 180 Democrats ask House leadership for clean energy assistance MORE's (D) race in Pennsylvania's 8th District, which was moved from "toss-up" to "lean Democratic," as well as GOP Rep. Don Bacon's (Neb.) race, which is now rated as a "toss-up."

The latest ratings illustrate the uphill climb Republicans will have to win back the majority. The party previously voiced hopes of picking up 18 seats to regain control.

The findings also bode well for Democrats looking to defend districts the party flipped in 2018, including Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton Jennifer Lynn WextonOVERNIGHT ENERGY: House approves .5T green infrastructure plan | Rubio looks to defense bill to block offshore drilling, but some fear it creates a loophole | DC-area lawmakers push for analysis before federal agencies can be relocated D.C.-area lawmakers push for analysis before federal agencies can be relocated Democrats rip Trump rollback of LGBTQ protections amid Pride Month MORE's seat in Virginia, which moved from "likely Democratic" to "solid Democratic."

Additionally, the report shows shifts favoring Democrats in districts that were once considered Republican strongholds, including GOP Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyOh, Canada: Should the US emulate Canada's National Health Service? Lawmaker-linked businesses received PPP loans House Republicans urge White House to support TSA giving travelers temperature checks MORE's race in Texas's 21st District, which was moved from "lean Republican" to "toss-up."

The development comes as President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash confirms he won't seek reelection Chicago mayor to White House press secretary: 'Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth' Pentagon mulling plan to ban Confederate flag without mentioning it by name: report MORE's approval rating amid the coronavirus pandemic continues to plummet nationwide and in a series of key states. The RealClearPolitics polling average showed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenChicago mayor to White House press secretary: 'Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth' Democrats instructing lawmakers, delegates to skip national convention Overnight Defense: Space Force chooses 2,410 airmen to join ranks | Fire aboard Navy ship extinguished | Congress backs push for national cyber czar MORE with a lead of 8.6 points over Trump.

Trump's approval rating has also appeared to have affected down-ballot races. Democrats lead Republicans on the generic congressional ballot, 49 percent to 40.7 percent, according to the FiveThirtyEight average.

Other ratings changes include Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickHouse Democrats jam GOP with coronavirus bill Eleventh Democratic presidential debate to be held in Phoenix Arizona Democrat to get treatment for alcohol dependence after suffering fall MORE (D-Ariz.), Tom McClintock Thomas (Tom) Milller McClintockDemocrats start cracking down on masks for lawmakers Hoyer says Democratic leaders mulled requiring masks on House floor Mask-wearing becomes political even as some governors ease resistance MORE (R-Calif.), Gil Cisneros Gilbert (Gil) Ray CisnerosMORE (D-Calif.), Jason CrowJason CrowCongressional inconsistency continues regarding war powers Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill to limit further expansion of 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force Some in Congress want to keep sending our troops to Afghanistan MORE (D-Colo.), Steve Watkins Steven (Steve) Charles WatkinsGOP lawmaker steps down from committees following voter fraud charges Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Argentum - Mask mandates, restrictions issued as COVID-19 spreads MORE (R-Kan.), Jim Hagedorn James Lee HagedornCook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats Time to look at both sides of the medical ledger Minnesota congressman diagnosed with cancer MORE (R-Minn.), Dean Phillips Dean PhillipsIn the next COVID-19 bill, target innovation and entrepreneurship Small businesses receive much-needed Paycheck Protection Program fixes House passes bill to grant flexibility for small business aid program MORE (D-Minn.), Richard Hudson Richard Lane HudsonAmerican meat producers must leverage new technology to protect consumers, workers Democrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill Mourners, family and lawmakers in North Carolina gather to pay respects to George Floyd MORE (R-N.C.) and Dan Bishop (R-N.C.).

They also include Reps. Steve Chabot Steven (Steve) Joseph ChabotDancing with no rhythm: Republican candidates resemble Elaine on Seinfeld Democrats release bilingual ads on police reform bill Ohio is suddenly a 2020 battleground MORE (R-Ohio), Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), Van Taylor Nicholas (Van) Van Campen TaylorFormer Texas Rep. Sam Johnson dies at 89 House GOP urge Trump against supporting additional funding for state and local governments Congress tiptoes toward remote voting MORE (R-Texas), Ron Wright Ronald (Ron) WrightChinese tech giants caught up in rising US-China tensions Hillicon Valley: Uber lays off 3,000 | FBI unlocks Pensacola shooter's phones | Lawmakers introduce bill restricting purchase of airline equipment from Chinese companies Bipartisan bill would restrict purchases of airport equipment from Chinese companies MORE (R-Texas), Roger Williams John (Roger) Roger WilliamsLawmaker-linked businesses received PPP loans Rhode Island moves toward changing its official name over slavery connotations Financial firms facing serious hacking threat in COVID-19 era MORE (R-Texas) and Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerHispanic Caucus endorses Washington Latina House candidate Cornell to launch new bipartisan publication led by former Rep. Steve Israel Campaigns face attack ad dilemma amid coronavirus crisis MORE (R-Wash.), as well as the open race in Indiana's 5th District to replace Rep. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksDemocrat Christina Hale and Republican Victoria Spartz to face off in House race in Indiana Key races to watch in Tuesday's primaries The Hill's Campaign Report: More Republican women are running for House seats MORE (R).