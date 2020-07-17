St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters appear as guest stars during virtual Trump campaign event

The Trump campaign dug in its heels in the ongoing culture wars Friday, having the infamous St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters appear on one of its virtual campaign events Friday night.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis, Mo., appeared on a program with campaign staffer Kimberley Guilfoyle as the two face an avalanche of criticism for threatening Black Lives Matter protesters at gunpoint.

“I thought we were going to die” Mark McCloskey said of the incident earlier this month. “We have nothing to apologize for. We did nothing wrong, and we’re not going to back down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The McCloskey’s were instantly transformed into liberal boogeymen and conservative folk heroes earlier this month when they brandished an assault rifle and pistol as protesters marched through the streets of their neighborhood.

At the campaign event Friday, the couple said they feared the demonstrators would ransack their house and burn it down, though in video of the event, no protesters appeared to be threatening any person’s house.

Kimberley Gardner, the circuit attorney for St. Louis County, announced last week that her office is investigating the couple, saying: “We will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable.”

The investigation sparked uproar among conservatives, who framed the probe as a threat to the couple’s Second Amendment rights.

"The Second Amendment is not a second-class right. No family should face the threat of harassment or malicious prosecution for exercising that right," Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R) wrote to Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrHawley calls for civil rights probe of prosecutor investigating gun-wielding St. Louis couple Barr says US is too reliant on Chinese commerce DHS head knocks 'failed response' to 'rampant' violence in Portland MORE. “I urge you to consider a federal civil rights investigation into the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to determine whether this investigation and impending prosecution violates this family’s constitutional right.”