Tracey Mann wins GOP primary to replace Rep. Roger Marshall

Former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann won the Republican primary in Kansas’ 1st District on Tuesday, leaving him well placed to win election in the safe-red House district in November.

Mann, who served under former Gov. Jeff Colyer, led a four-candidate field with 54 percent of the vote, with 64 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

He will now face off against Democrat Kali Barnett in the general election.

Mann ran for the seat in 2010 as well, but lost in the GOP primary. He will be heavily favored to win in November in the race to replace Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallThe Hill's Campaign Report: What to watch for in Tuesday's primaries GOP scrambles to fend off Kobach in Kansas primary The Hill's Campaign Report: Campaigns prepare for homestretch run to Election Day MORE (R-Kan.), who won the GOP primary for Senate on Tuesday.