Michigan Rep. Fred Upton wins GOP primary

Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani says DC policymakers need to do more to support ventures and 'solo-preneurs'; Federal unemployment benefits expire as coronavirus deal-making deadlocks The Hill's Coronavirus Report: iBIO Chairman and CEO Thomas Isett says developing a safe vaccine is paramount; US surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths with roughy one death per minute The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Rep. Fred Upton says it is 'tragic' to see Americans reject masks, social distancing; Russia claims it will approve COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August MORE (R-Mich.) easily won the GOP primary in Michigan’s 6th District on Tuesday as he looks to win an 18th term in November.

Upton led Republican rival Elena Oelke by about 20 points with 76 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

The former Energy and Commerce committee chairman won the southwest Michigan district by 4.5 points in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

On to November!



Lots of folks talk about being a problem solver. But I don't just talk the talk; I walk the walk.



Excited to connect w/ voters, listen to their concerns, & discuss bipartisan solutions to advance SW Michigan’s recovery. We're all in this together! #MI06 pic.twitter.com/wqd0bJIHRw — Fred Upton (@UptonForAllOfUs) August 5, 2020

In the Democratic primary, teacher Jen Richardson led state Rep. Jon Hoadley 53 percent to 47 percent with more than 80 percent of precincts reporting late Tuesday.

Upton is a moderate who has bucked President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband's coronavirus death in obit: 'May Karma find you all' Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE on occasion. The Cook Political Report rates the general election race as “likely Republican” for a district that flipped to Trump in 2016.