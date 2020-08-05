Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran wins Democratic primary

Rep. Tom O’Halleran won the Democratic primary in Arizona's 1st District on Tuesday as he seeks to earn a third term in November.

The Blue Dog Democrat won with 58.7 percent of the vote, beating Democratic rival Eva Putzova with 94 percent of precincts reporting, according to The Associated Press.

O’Halleran, previously a state senator, won in 2016 after then-incumbent Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickArizona Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick wins Democratic primary Cook shifts 20 House districts toward Democrats House Democrats jam GOP with coronavirus bill MORE (D) left the seat to unsuccessfully run for Senate. Kirkpatrick now represents the 2nd District.

The district is one of over two dozen nationwide won by President Trump Donald John TrumpMark Kelly clinches Democratic Senate nod in Arizona Trump camp considering White House South Lawn for convention speech: reports Longtime Rep. Lacy Clay defeated in Missouri Democratic primary MORE in 2016 but represented by a Democrat in Congress.

Nonpartisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rates the November race as “Lean Democratic.”