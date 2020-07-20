Kanye West fails to make ballot in South Carolina despite rally

Rapper Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West says Harriet Tubman 'never actually freed the slaves' at rally The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Public debate on face masks ramps up Kanye West tweets picture of face on Mount Rushmore with caption '2020' MORE failed to make the presidential ballot in South Carolina by the Monday deadline, despite holding a campaign rally in the state the day before.

West submitted none of the necessary 10,000 petition signatures due Monday at noon, commission spokesman Chris Whitmire told The Hill.

South Carolina law prohibits write-in candidates, meaning the only option for a candidate at this point is to seek the nomination of one of the certified political parties.

There will be no additional extensions to the deadline, Whitmire said. The deadline had already been extended five days from July 15 triggered by the emergency declaration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week West qualified to appear on the Oklahoma presidential ballot, after a representative for West reportedly sent in the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing fee.

West also missed the July 16 deadline to qualify for the ballot in Michigan, MLive reported Monday.

The rapper on Sunday held his first campaign rally since announcing his intent to run for president this year on July 4. He made a range of controversial comments, including stating that renowned abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”

He had previously supported President Trump, but told Forbes earlier this month he was "taking the red hat off," referring to the signature Trump campaign "Make America Great Again" hat.