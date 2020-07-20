Biden gets nod from top Muslim group that endorsed Sanders

A top left-leaning Muslim group that previously endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFormer Sanders campaign adviser discusses strategy for Latino support Trump downplays virus, disputes bad polls in testy interview with Fox's Wallace For the left, it's not just a presidential election — it's a total takeover MORE (I-Vt.) during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary is now endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump on whether he'll accept election results in November: 'I have to see' Ryan warned Trump was losing key voters in Wisconsin, other states: NYT TikTok may be a political-culture war victim, when the larger issue is data use MORE, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The Associated Press reported Monday that a letter sent out by Emgage Action, the largest Muslim political group in the country, called for voters to support Biden's campaign against President Trump Donald John TrumpKanye West says Harriet Tubman 'never actually freed the slaves' at rally Trump-Afghan deal passes key deadline, but peace elusive GOP governors in hardest hit states split over COVID-19 response MORE and featured other endorsements from prominent American Muslims, including Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarCivil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dies The Hill's Campaign Report: Cook shifts 20 House races toward Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Public debate on face masks ramps up MORE (D-Minn.), a Sanders supporter.

“Joe Biden’s presence serves not only to galvanize Muslim Americans to cast their ballots, but to usher in an era of engaging with Muslim American communities under a Biden administration,” said Wa'el Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action, according to the AP.

“We anticipate that a Biden administration would provide Muslim American communities platforms to speak on issues affecting us, represent us within the administration and in policymaking discourses," Alzayat continued.

The letter referred to Trump's defeat in November as the group's "number one goal," citing top issues relevant to American Muslims, including Trump's ban on travel from several Muslim-majority nations.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign told the AP that Muslims could have an "outsized" impact at the voting booth this fall. Large Muslim communities exist in some key battleground states sought by both Trump and Biden's campaign this fall, including Michigan and Minnesota.

“A Biden presidency offers Muslims an opportunity to be engaged with government, rather than being shut out like many other groups that have been alienated and demonized by the Trump administration,” said a Biden campaign official. “Muslim communities can have an outsized impact in many states and we are working every day to earn their support.”