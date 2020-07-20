The Hill's Campaign Report: Georgia Democrats nominate state party chair for John Lewis's seat

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

LEADING THE DAY:

Georgia Democratic Party chair Nikema Williams, also a state senator, will replace the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisDemocrats call for McConnell to bring Voting Rights Act to floor in honor of Lewis Clyburn says if Trump wants to honor Lewis he should sign bill to restore Voting Rights Act Pressley: 'Especially painful' to lose Lewis 'at a new moment of racial reckoning' MORE (D-Ga.) on the ballot in November.

The state Democratic Party’s executive committee tapped Williams, a longtime activist and the first Black woman to chair the party, for the nomination on Monday. She was one of five finalists considered for the roll, along with state Rep. Park Cannon, Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dicks, former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin and Georgia NAACP President James “Major” Woodall.

Lewis, a giant in the Civil Rights Movement who had represented Georgia’s 5th congressional district for more than 30 years, died on Friday at the age of 80. He announced in December that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

While members of the Georgia Democratic Party’s executive committee made it clear on Monday that they were still mourning Lewis’s death, state rules put them on a tight deadline to choose his replacement. They had until 4:30 p.m. to name a new nominee.

With the nomination decided, Williams is almost certain to win Lewis’s old seat in November. Georgia’s 5th District has been represented by Democrats for decades and Lewis drew only token Republican opposition throughout his tenure. In 2018, he didn’t face a Republican challenger at all.

This year, Republicans have put up Angela Stanton-King for the seat. Stanton-King, a reality TV star and author, is considered a long-shot to replace Lewis in the House. Williams, meanwhile, sought to cast herself on Monday as an acolyte of the Civil Rights icon, calling Lewis “a personal hero, friend and political mentor.”

“Nobody could possibly fill the shoes of Congressman Lewis,” Williams said during a video conference with the executive committee on Monday. “His leadership and fighting spirit is needed now more than ever in this country.”

“We need someone who is not afraid to put themselves on the line for their constituents in the way that Congressman Lewis taught us to.”

Whichever candidate wins the November election will become the first woman to represent Georgia’s 5th District in nearly 75 years and the first Black woman to do so.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) is expected to speak on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump on whether he'll accept election results in November: 'I have to see' Ryan warned Trump was losing key voters in Wisconsin, other states: NYT TikTok may be a political-culture war victim, when the larger issue is data use MORE at the Democratic National Convention next month. It’s unclear if Kasich will explicitly endorse the presumptive Democratic nominee, but his anticipated remarks amount to a major show of support for Biden from a lifelong Republican who rose to political prominence amid the Tea Party movement a decade ago. More from The Associated Press (AP).

Emgage Action, the largest Muslim political group in the country which endorsed Sanders in the 2020 Democratic primary, called on voters to support Biden's campaign against President Trump Donald John TrumpKanye West says Harriet Tubman 'never actually freed the slaves' at rally Trump-Afghan deal passes key deadline, but peace elusive GOP governors in hardest hit states split over COVID-19 response MORE in a letter, according to a report from the AP on Monday. The letter also featured other endorsements from prominent American Muslims, including Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarCivil rights legend Rep. John Lewis dies The Hill's Campaign Report: Cook shifts 20 House races toward Democrats The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Facebook — Public debate on face masks ramps up MORE. The Hill’s John Bowden reports.

MONEY WATCH:

Democrats raised more than $700 million through the party’s online fundraising clearinghouse ActBlue in the second quarter of 2020, making it the highest single-quarter total raised on the platform since its inception in 2004. The Hill’s John Bowden reports.

The Senate Republican campaign arm posted a record-breaking second-quarter haul of $35.6 million, besting its Democratic counterpart in the period spanning April 1 through June 30. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) raised $14 million in June alone, and will report $30.5 million in cash on hand when it files its fundraising report on Monday. The Hill’s Al Weaver has the story.

CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

The Texas GOP has chosen former Rep. Allen West (R-Fla.) as its new chair, ousting current party leader James Dickey in early-morning voting on Monday. West, who served in Congress from 2011 until 2013, has a history of making controversial and often inflammatory remarks. His win on Monday means he will lead the largest state GOP in the country into one of its most difficult election seasons in recent history. Max reports.

POLL WATCH:

FOX NEWS – PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 49%

Trump: 41%

ABC NEWS/WASHINGTON POST – PRESIDENTIAL

Biden: 54%

Trump: 44%

GRAVIS – SOUTH CAROLINA PRESIDENTIAL

Trump: 50%

Biden: 46%

PERSPECTIVES:

Terri Lee Freeman: “John Lewis's message: The power of voices and of voting.”

Douglas SchoenDouglas SchoenSunday shows - Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Bloomberg pollster: Candidate's campaign will focus on climate change, guns, education and income inequality Ukraine scandal shows that foreign influence is a bipartisan affair MORE: “Why campaign shakeup will not assist Donald Trump.”

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

Aug. 4:

Arizona primaries

Kansas primaries

Michigan primaries

Missouri primaries

Washington primaries

Aug. 11:

Connecticut primaries

Minnesota primaries

Vermont primaries

Wisconsin primaries

Georgia primary runoffs

Aug. 18:

Alaska primaries

Florida primaries

Wyoming primaries

Aug. 17-20:

Democratic National Convention

Aug. 24-27:

Republican National Convention

Sept. 1:

Massachusetts primaries

Sept. 8:

New Hampshire primaries

Rhode Island primaries

Sept. 15:

Delaware primaries

Sept. 29:

First presidential debate

Oct. 7:

Vice presidential debate

Oct. 15:

Second presidential debate

Oct. 22:

Third presidential debate