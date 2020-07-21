Biden says four Black women are on VP list, won't commit to choosing one

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden vows to fight back against foreign interference efforts if elected On The Money: Congress set for showdown on coronavirus relief legislation | Jobless claims raise stakes in battle over COVID-19 aid | S&P 500 erases 2020 losses Biden pledges to overturn Trump's travel ban initially on majority Muslim countries MORE on Monday said that four Black women are on his shortlist for vice president, but he would not say who they were and did not commit to picking one of them as his running mate.

Biden told MSNBC's Joy Reid while sitting for an interview on the premiere of her show “The ReidOut” that he would not name any of the four, saying "I am not committed to naming,” but he added that on the list of contenders, “among them are four Black women.”

The Biden campaign has been confirmed to be vetting Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats call for McConnell to bring Voting Rights Act to floor in honor of Lewis Nation mourns the death of John Lewis: 'One of the greatest heroes of American history' Hillicon Valley: Russian hackers return to spotlight with vaccine research attack | Twitter says 130 accounts targeted in this week's cyberattack | Four fired, dozens suspended in CBP probe into racist, sexist Facebook groups MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDemings: 'It really feels like a part of America died' with Lewis Most in new poll say Biden running mate won't influence their vote Susan Rice sees stock rise in Biden VP race MORE (D-Fla.), while other Black women reportedly in the mix include former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D).

Biden told Reid about six weeks remain in the vetting process and a “detailed analysis” of the finalists is currently underway.

"Black women have supported me my whole career," Biden told Reid. "I have been loyal, and they have been loyal to me — and so it's important that my administration, I promise you, will look like America."

"Both from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House,” he added, referencing a pledge he made during the Democratic primaries to appoint a Black woman to the nation’s highest court. “It's critically important that be the case."

The former vice president has long pledged to name a woman as his running mate, with other contenders reportedly including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden swings left while Trump turns right Hillicon Valley: Russian hackers return to spotlight with vaccine research attack | Twitter says 130 accounts targeted in this week's cyberattack | Four fired, dozens suspended in CBP probe into racist, sexist Facebook groups Democrats chide Facebook over climate disinformation MORE (D-Mass.) and Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy Duckworth Ilhan Omar: GOP response to calls for police reform 'was vicious' Democrat expresses concern about 'delay' of cancer-linked chemical regulation Duckworth releases hold on military confirmations, citing proof Vindman earned promotion MORE (D-Ill.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy KlobucharReal and present danger: Spoofed political emails Most in new poll say Biden running mate won't influence their vote The Hill's Coronavirus Report: Fauci says focus should be on pausing reopenings rather than reverting to shutdowns; WHO director pleads for international unity in pandemic response MORE (D-Minn.) was also vetted for the position earlier this year, but in June said she was removing herself from consideration to clear the way for a woman of color.

“I’ve never commented on this process at all but after what I’ve seen in my state, what I’ve seen across the country, this is a historic moment, and America must seize on this moment, and I truly believe ... I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” Klobuchar told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell last month.