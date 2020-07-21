Trump Jr.'s new book to get boost from RNC preordering copies for donors

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will purchase preordered copies of Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDHS expands authority of personnel to collect information on people threatening monuments: report GOP signals Trump's payroll-tax cut in Republican coronavirus bill — for now Trump threatens to double down on Portland in other major cities MORE Jr’s new book coming out next month to give to donors, Republican officials confirmed to The Hill.

The RNC will purchase copies of Trump Jr.’s book “Liberal Privilege” for every donor that contributes at least $75.

The RNC previously purchased nearly $100,000 worth of copies of Trump Jr.'s first book, "Triggered." RNC officials told Politico that the tactic was an efficient fundraising tool, bringing in $1 million in donations.

"Don Jr.’s first book was a fundraising powerhouse for the party, and we have no doubt this book will be the same,” Mandi Merritt, an RNC spokeswoman, told The Hill. “His books are highly popular with donors across the country, and the money raised will help us deliver victories in November.”

The book is set to release in August, coinciding with the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla.

Trump Jr. told Axios, which first reported the book's release earlier this month, that his book seeks to paint a critical picture of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden vows to fight back against foreign interference efforts if elected On The Money: Congress set for showdown on coronavirus relief legislation | Jobless claims raise stakes in battle over COVID-19 aid | S&P 500 erases 2020 losses Biden pledges to overturn Trump's travel ban initially on majority Muslim countries MORE. The Biden campaign has said that the book is filled with "disgusting lies."

“While I was offered a generous book deal by my previous publishers, I turned it down and decided to self-publish,” Trump Jr. said in a statement sent by the RNC. “The RNC was able to raise almost a million dollars from their fundraising campaign with my first book, ‘Triggered.’ I look forward to helping them fundraise once again for the benefit of the Republican Party.”